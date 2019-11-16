Chain snatcher held in Ghaziabad after shootout with police

A bike-borne man, who was fleeing after snatching a gold chain from a woman, was arrested here after an exchange of gunfire with police, officials said on Saturday. An accomplice of the arrested accused, identified as Raju, managed to flee during the firing on the Richpal Puri- Ganga Water Treatment Plant road on Friday night, SP (City) Manish Kumar Mishra said.

The Vijay Nagar police were informed about the snatching incident following which a team set off in pursuit of the two suspects. As the duo sped away on their motorcycle, the rider lost control of the vehicle and both fell down, police said.

In a last ditch attempt to escape being arrested, the accused opened fire at the police team. The police retaliated, injuring one of the accused who was shot in the leg, they said. Raju, a resident of Vijay Nagar, was arrested, police said, adding his accomplice took advantage of the commotion and fled.

One country-made pistol, two live and as much used cartridges, looted gold chain and the bike used in snatching have been recovered from him, the SP said. He said the injured accused was rushed to hospital.

