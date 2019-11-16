International Development News
New Zealand woman found dead at Delhi hotel

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 21:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 43-year-old woman from New Zealand, who had come to India to get married as per Indian traditions, was found dead in a hotel in Paharganj here on Saturday morning, police said. The victim has been identified as Tuialli Polly Anne.

According to the police, she was a patient of hypertension and had come to India on Friday with her boyfriend John Ferguson (69), an Australian national. Gagan Talwar, the owner of the hotel, said that the couple checked in on Friday at around 2 pm.

"Around 7.30 am on Saturday, Ferguson came downstairs and told the staff that his partner was in the washroom so he wanted to use another one. After he went back, he saw his partner was still in the bathroom. When he opened the bathroom door, he saw her lying unconscious," Talwar said. Ferguson informed the hotel staff and took the woman to Lady Hardinge Hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police said.

Police were informed about the incident around 8 am. The body of the woman has been preserved at Lady Hardinge Hospital for the post-mortem. The New Zealand embassy has been informed about the incident, the police said.

As the woman was a patient of high blood pressure, it seems like she died due to cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said, adding that the exact cause of death would be ascertained in the post-mortem.

