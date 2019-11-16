DDA vice chairman inspects Dwarka area

Delhi Development Authority Vice Chairman Tarun Kapoor inspected the projects and infrastructure in Dwarka on Saturday to check pollution levels, officials said. A team of officers led by Kapoor inspected the DDA projects and infrastructure in Dwarka.

During the visit, the DDA officers were directed to take steps, including clearing the debris lying on roads, cleaning the footpaths, and clearing of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the officials said. They were also directed to prevent generation of dust, cover sites undergoing construction and use of water sprinklers to the prevent spread of dust, the officials said.

The air quality index in Delhi read 357 at 4pm on Saturday, over 100 notches less than Friday as strong winds abated the smog lingering over the NCR for the past four days. PTI NIT HMB

