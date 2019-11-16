Nursing student found hanging

A first-year nursing student of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) was was found hanging at the lobby on the top floor of the hostel on Saturday, police said. The deceased, identified as 18-year-old Samapti Ruidas hailing from Tajpur of Bankura district, allegedly committed suicide in the hostel in the city's Beniapukur area.

A suicide note was found from her room, police said. Meanwhile, in the city's Lake area, a septuagenarian died allegedly after falling from the terrace of the apartment building where he lived, police said.

Seventy-four-year-old Asim Kumar Mukherjee was declared brought dead when taken to the MR Bangur Hospital, a senior officer of Lake Police said. "The man was staying alone. We have not found any suicide note. We are trying to find out whether there was any foul play in the case," he added...

