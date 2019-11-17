International Development News
Development News Edition

Hyderabad: MMTS train loco pilot passes away after cardiac arrest

The loco pilot of a Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train, who had received injuries in a collision on November 11, lost his life due to cardiac arrest in the hospital where he was being kept after the accident.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 03:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 03:09 IST
Hyderabad: MMTS train loco pilot passes away after cardiac arrest
Photo of the deceased MMTS train loco pilot, Chandrashekar who lost his life in Hyderabad on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

The loco pilot of a Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train, who had received injuries in a collision on November 11, lost his life due to cardiac arrest in the hospital where he was being kept after the accident. On November 11, an MMTS train coming from Lingampalli to Falaknuma collided with the in-coming Kurnool City Kachiguda Intercity Express Train leading to injuries to 16 passengers.

Chandrashekar, the loco pilot, had gotten stuck in the cabin and was brought out after eight hours of rescue operations. He was then shifted to Care Hospital for further treatment for his injuries.

Chandrashekar was also suffering from kidney failure and sepsis. He lost his life due to cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment in the hospital at 9:30 pm on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-NFL-Upset at league, Kaepernick moves scheduled tryout

Upset at what he called preconditions imposed by the National Football League, quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the last minute moved his scheduled tryout on Saturday away from the Atlanta Falcons training facility to a local high school whe...

Soccer-Ginter the inspiration as Germany clinch Euro 2020 spot

Defender Matthias Ginter scored one goal and was involved in two more as Germany comfortably saw off Belarus 4-0 on Saturday to clinch their place at Euro 2020, helped by Northern Irelands 0-0 draw with the Netherlands. Ginter broke the dea...

Czech Republic: Over two lakh people take part in anti-government protests in Prague

Over two lakh people took part in the anti-government protest in Prague, the capital of Czech Republic, on Saturday local time. The protest was organised by a group named Million Moments for Democracy which has been urging Prime Minister An...

Soccer-Austria beat North Macedonia to qualify for Euro 2020

David Alabas early goal and a snap effort from Stefan Lainer in the second half ensured Austria qualified for next years European Championship with a 2-1 win over North Macedonia on Saturday. It is a second successive qualification for Aust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019