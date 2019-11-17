Hyderabad: MMTS train loco pilot passes away after cardiac arrest

The loco pilot of a Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train, who had received injuries in a collision on November 11, lost his life due to cardiac arrest in the hospital where he was being kept after the accident. On November 11, an MMTS train coming from Lingampalli to Falaknuma collided with the in-coming Kurnool City Kachiguda Intercity Express Train leading to injuries to 16 passengers.

Chandrashekar, the loco pilot, had gotten stuck in the cabin and was brought out after eight hours of rescue operations. He was then shifted to Care Hospital for further treatment for his injuries.

Chandrashekar was also suffering from kidney failure and sepsis. He lost his life due to cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment in the hospital at 9:30 pm on Saturday. (ANI)

