Man on the run after shooting at mother, minor siblings

A man shot at his 50-year-old mother and two minor siblings following a spat, leaving them critically injured, in Kairana town of Shamli district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday, SHO of Kairana Yashpal Dhama said, adding that the accused was identified as Bhura (25).

Bhura had a quarrel with his mother, Mina, over some issue, following which he shot at her, his sister, Asma, and brother, Usman, the SHO said. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital and the accused is at large, he added.

The SHO said a search was launched to nab Bhura.

