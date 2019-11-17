International Development News
India Post releases special cover on Gandhi's 'Young India'

India Post has released a special cover on Mahatma Gandhi's 'Young India' magazine to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary. The special cover was released at an ongoing philatelic exhibition here on Saturday.

'Young India', a weekly journal, was published by Mahatma Gandhi from 1919 to 1931 to propagate his ideology of Satyagraha and non-violence. The philatelic exhibition is being organised by the West Bengal circle of India Post from November 16 to 21, a statement issued here said.

A 'Gandhi gallery' was inaugurated at the General Post Office here and a special cover on 'Calcutta Tramways' was released inside a moving tram in the presence of senior officials of India Post and state transport department, it said. Special philatelic covers on 'Poets of Bengal', 'Sports Legends', 'Writers of Bengal', 'Melodies of Bengal' and on legendary film personalities of Bengal, Rituparno Ghosh and Suchitra Sen, will be released, the statement said.

A letterbox painting competition will be organised for the children to make them aware of the role of ubiquitous letterboxes that dot the streets, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

