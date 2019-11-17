Car mows down four of family in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed and three others injured on Sunday when a car ran them over after its driver lost control while trying to prevent the vehicle from hitting a motorcyclist in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said. The accident occurred near Lakhasar village on the Bikaner-Jaipur national highway, Sridungargarh police station SHO Satyanarayan Godara said.

He said the motorcyclist, car driver and one other person waiting on the roadside were injured in the accident. The deceased were identified as Dudaram Meghwal (45), Rukhma Devi (27), Harshita (2) and Anjani (4) -- all of one family, the SHO said.

He said the post-mortem is being conducted after which the bodies will be handed over to the family members.

