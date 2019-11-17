International Development News
Development News Edition

JVM-P announces third list of candidates

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 20:10 IST
A day after JMM MLA Shashi Bhushan Samad joined the JVM-P, he was given a party ticket to contest from Chakradharpur (ST) seat for Jharkhand Assembly polls. Samad's name featured in the third list of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) announced on Sunday.

The JVM-P also fielded social activist Dayamani Barla from Khunti (ST) seat. The other three candidates are Lohar Main Oraon (Sisai-ST), Dipak Karketta (Kolibera-ST) and Ramchandra Paswan (Jugsalai-SC), according to the list, a copy of which was released to the press.

JVM-P president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi has already announced that his party will contest on its own, breaking away from the oppositions 'Mahagathbandhan' that had been announced before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Samad joined the JVM-P on Saturday after Sukhram Oraon was given JMM ticket to contest from Chakradharpur (ST) constituency.

The five-phase Assembly polls in Jharkhand is scheduled between November 30 and December 20 with counting taking place on December 23..

