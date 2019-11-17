World Customs Organisation meet begins in Pondy on Monday

The Union Finance Ministry would be holding the 29th World Customs Organisation (WCO) meet in Puducherry, from Monday. A press release said senior customs officers from 33 member countries of Asia Pacific Region including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia and Singapore would be participating in the deliberations as delegates.

Important issues concerning international trade and customs procedures such as technological solutions for cross border procedures, security enforcement, customs, single-window inter-agency cooperation for trade facilitation would be discussed at the three-day meet. India is the Vice-Chair of the WCO in the Asia Pacific region.

Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs of the Union Finance Ministry P K Das would be among the top officials who would address the meet.

