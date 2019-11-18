International Development News
Top ULFA leader arrested on extortion charges

  • Itanagar
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 14:37 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 14:34 IST
A special investigation team (SIT) of the Arunachal Police has arrested a top ULFA(I) leader for allegedly extorting money from high-profile politicians, a senior officer said on Monday. Ranjan Bikash Borgohain, a resident of Dibrugarh district in Assam, was apprehended last week on the outskirts of Guwahati by a team of officers, led by SIT Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh Brar.

"After sustained efforts in Delhi, Dibrugarh, and Guwahati over a period of one month, Ranjan Bikash Borghain was finally traced and arrested," the SP said. He was produced before the court the next day which remanded him in seven-day police custody, Brar said.

"Borghain claimed that he was a senior commander of the banned outfit. We have seized from his possession letters addressed to leaders of various parties with signatures of United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) deputy commander-in-chief Drishti Rajkhowa. "Two diaries with contacts of prominent political figures, five debit/credit cards of various banks and three mobile phones were also found in his possession," the SP said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had served time in Tihar Jail for his extortion bids, Brar said. "Borgohain said he had been associated with the banned outfit since 1985. He also admitted to having recruited cadres for the outfit," the SP added.

