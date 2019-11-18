International Development News
JNU protest: Entry, exit closed at 3 Delhi Metro stations near Parliament

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:51 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:48 IST
JNU protest: Entry, exit closed at 3 Delhi Metro stations near Parliament
JNU students have been protesting against fee hike in JNU. Image Credit: ANI

Entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament have been shut down temporarily due to the ongoing JNU protest, authorities said on Monday.

"As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk. Exit/Entry gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily," the DMRC tweeted.

Thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University students, carrying placards and chanting slogans, marched towards Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, but were stopped by police around half a kilometre from the institute's campus in south Delhi.

