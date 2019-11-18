Man arrested for killing watchman

One person has been arrested for allegedly murdering a watchman here, police said on Monday. Irfan, who worked as a watchman, was shot dead in Charthawal police station area here on November 16, SSP Abhishek Yadav said.

The accused, identified as Anas, was arrested and during interrogation he confessed that he killed Irfan as the latter had refused to allow him to marry his daughter, he said. According to police, the accused is the son of the deceased's brother-in-law.

