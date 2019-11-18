Eight-member Army team hit by avalanche in Northern Siachen

An eight-member team of Army personnel was struck by an avalanche in northern Siachen on Monday, official sources said. The team was on a patrol when the avalanche hit them around 3 pm.

The sources said a search and rescue operation has been launched to locate the team. The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

