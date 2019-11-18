UP STF arrests gangster for extortion

Police have arrested a gangster who is accused of grabbing disputed property and allegedly involved in two shootouts, officials said on Monday. Satpal Bhati was held by the Noida field unit of the Uttar Pradesh police special task force, which tracked him down at a toll plaza in Mathura district on Sunday night while he was returning from Hamirpur, an officer said.

The accused, who describes himself as property dealer, usurped controversial properties wielding jailed gangster Sundar Bhati's influence and sold off the land at high rates, according to officials. Satpal Bhati was also involved in a shootout at the MCD toll plaza on the DND last year and firing at a private security guard of Chinese phone maker Oppo in Greater Noida earlier this year, the officials said.

The 40-year-old had gone to Hamirpur to meet Sundar Bhati before executing another plan, the officer said. "We had received credible inputs about him passing through Mathura, where he was held and brought to Noida for questioning in connection with a criminal case registered at the Sector 39 police station," STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Mishra said.

Satpal Bhati, who claims to have "family terms" with the jailed Sundar Bhati, was wanted in a case of extortion and criminal intimidation lodged against him earlier this year, according to the STF. "He would interfere in controversial properties and those having ownership disputes, and then get the land by intimidating stakeholders wielding his connection with Sundar Bhati," the STF said. "He would then sell off the property, making money out of it. A share of the money would also be shared with Sundar Bhati."

He also used his connection with the gang to get contracts of water supply, construction material supply and labour supply locally, it said. Bhati was earlier this year booked under the Gangsters Act, while cases of fraud and forgery are also registered against him.

The STF said it had handed him over to the local police, which is carrying out necessary proceedings against him now. PTI KIS HMB

