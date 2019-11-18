HIGHLIGHTS AT 2200 HRS

Following are the top stories at 10 pm:

NATION

DEL74 MH-2NDLDALL GOVT Pawar meets Sonia, says govt formation with Sena in Maha not discussed; non-committal on Sena alliance

New Delhi/Mumbai: After a meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday queered the pitch for the Shiv Sena in formation of a new government in Maharashtra, saying this issue was not discussed and remained non-committal in forging an alliance with its political rival.

DEL61 4THLD MARCH JNU About 100 JNU students detained, some injured in baton-charge by police

New Delhi: Around 100 JNU students, including students union president Aishe Ghosh, were detained and some were injured when police allegedly baton-charged protestors as they marched towards Parliament on the first day of Winter Session on Monday, demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike.

MDS12 KL-LD SABARIMALA Heavy rush of pilgrims in Sabarimala, 2 women sent back

Sabarimala (Ker): Amid a heavy rush of devotees to the Lord Ayyappa temple here, police on Monday sent back two women devotees from Andhra Pradesh at Pamba as they were in the "barred" 10-50 age group.

DEL71 LDALL-POLLUTION Northern states gasping for clean air, authorities tighten noose around violators

New Delhi: As the northern states in the country are gasping for clean air for the last 22 days, the central authorities on Monday tightened the noose around those violating anti-pollution norms.

DEL68 RS-PM-LD DEBATE PM for distinction between checking and Clogging; Singh red-flags 'undermining' RS

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha's landmark 250th session started on Monday with the ruling BJP and the opposition sparring over its functioning as Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to draw a distinction between checking and clogging, while his predecessor Manmohan Singh raised red flags over undermining the role of the Upper House.

DEL79 CONG-2NDLD ELECTORAL BONDS Govt overruled RBI to introduce electoral bonds, must be scrapped: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged that the Modi government had overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds to enable "black money to enter the BJP coffers" and demanded that the scheme be scrapped immediately.

CAL22 CAB-LD PROTESTS NE Protests against CAB in NE states

Guwahati/Shillong/Aizawl/Itanagar/Kohima: Protests were held in the north eastern states on Monday opposing the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt in Assam.

DEL58 RJ-2NDLD-ACCIDENT 12 killed in road accident in Bikaner

Bikaner: Twelve people including four women were killed and 14 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday, police said.

DEL75 DEF-ARMY-SIACHEN Eight-member Army team hit by avalanche in Northern Siachen

New Delhi: An eight-member team of Army personnel was struck by an avalanche in northern Siachen on Monday, official sources said.

DEL24 CJI-3RDLD OATH Justice Bobde takes oath as 47th CJI

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, who was part of the historic Ayodhya verdict earlier this month, was on Monday administered oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind and started holding court at 11:30 am.

FOREIGN

FGN48 LANKA-PREZ-LDALL OATH Gotabaya Rajapaksa sworn in as Sri Lanka's President at Buddhist temple

Colombo: Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new President on Monday at an ancient Buddhist temple, thanked the Sinhala majority for their overwhelming support and reached out to the jittery Tamil and Muslim minorities by promising to protect them though many of them did not vote for him.

FGN45 THAI-RAJNATH-LD TERRORISM State-sponsored terrorism leading reason for unsustainable security: Rajnath

Bangkok: State-sponsored terrorism is not just a "painful cancer" but is the leading reason for unsustainable security environment in the region, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, hitting out at countries using terror groups to pursue political goals.

LEGAL

LGD24 SC-LDALL CHIDAMBARAM Chidambaram moves SC for bail in INX Media PMLA case; ED in HC over 'inadvertent error' in verdict

New Delhi: Minutes after senior Congress leader P Chidambaram moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case, the ED approached the Delhi High Court seeking rectification of an "inadvertent" error in the November 15 verdict denying him the relief.

LGD21 SC-COLLEGIUM-JUSTICE BANUMATHI Justice R Banumathi to become part of SC collegium

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, which comprises five senior-most judges, will now have Justice R Banumathi as a new member after Justice Ranjan Gogoi demitted office as the CJI.

BUSINESS

DEL77 BIZ-LD TELECOM-RATES Mobile call, data to cost more from December as Voda Idea, Airtel hike rates

New Delhi: Faced with intense competition and unprecedented statutory dues, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Monday announced a hike in mobile phone call and data charges from December saying the increase was warranted for viability of their business.

SPORTS

SPD15 SPO-DAVIS-IND-BOPANNA Bopanna pulls out of tie against Pakistan due to shoulder injury

New Delhi: Senior player Rohan Bopanna pulled out of India's upcoming tie against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury, paving the way for Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan's inclusion in the playing squad.

