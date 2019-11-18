Man held from trade fair for stealing Afghan national's mobile phone

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday from the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan here for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of an Afghan woman, police said. The accused has been identified as Anjar, a resident of Jamuna Bazar, they added.

On Sunday, complainant Asemeh, an Afghan National, lodged a report about the theft of her mobile phone on Saturday from a stall in hall number 9, Afghan Section, IITF, Pragati Maidan, the police said. "During investigation, police analysed footage from CCTV installed in and around the hall and identified the accused and arrested Anjar on Monday when he came to the stall and the stolen mobile was recovered from his possession," a senior police officer said.

He was involved in more than nine other cases of snatching and theft in the national capital, the police added.

