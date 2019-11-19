Car dealer claims Mumbai hotelier, staff hit him; 15 booked

A car dealer in Mumbai has alleged he was thrashed by a hotelier and his staff for video-recording an incident outside their eatery in suburban Andheri, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on June 26 but the complaint was filed on November 13 as the victim was recuperating in hospital for the past five months, a MIDC police station official said.

"Car dealer Salim Abdul Rehman Shaikh (49) has complained he was beaten up by the owner and staff of a bar in Andheri east. He was returning from Vashi in Navi Mumbai and stopped outside the eatery after he saw some ruckus and started recording it on his mobile phone," he said. Shaikh alleged the hotel owner and staff hit him with a gun after they saw him recording the event, and also stole Rs 50,000 and a gold chain, the official said quoting the complaint.

"We registered a case of criminal intimidation, assault and unlawful assembly and booked 15 persons. No arrests have been made and a probe into the allegations are underway," he said.

