International Development News
Development News Edition

Car dealer claims Mumbai hotelier, staff hit him; 15 booked

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 12:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 12:11 IST
Car dealer claims Mumbai hotelier, staff hit him; 15 booked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A car dealer in Mumbai has alleged he was thrashed by a hotelier and his staff for video-recording an incident outside their eatery in suburban Andheri, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on June 26 but the complaint was filed on November 13 as the victim was recuperating in hospital for the past five months, a MIDC police station official said.

"Car dealer Salim Abdul Rehman Shaikh (49) has complained he was beaten up by the owner and staff of a bar in Andheri east. He was returning from Vashi in Navi Mumbai and stopped outside the eatery after he saw some ruckus and started recording it on his mobile phone," he said. Shaikh alleged the hotel owner and staff hit him with a gun after they saw him recording the event, and also stole Rs 50,000 and a gold chain, the official said quoting the complaint.

"We registered a case of criminal intimidation, assault and unlawful assembly and booked 15 persons. No arrests have been made and a probe into the allegations are underway," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over dowry, girl

A case has been registered against a man here for allegedly harassing his wife for giving birth to a girl child and pronouncing talaq thrice to her, police said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the police on Novemb...

Former Sri Lankan Prez Rajapaksa seeks resignation of PM Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankas former strongman President Mahinda Rajapaksa has sought the resignation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after his younger brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa became the President, asserting that governance will improve if the Presi...

Pvt traders place onion import orders; 1,000 tonnes expected by month-end: Govt official

Private traders have placed orders for importing onions and at least 1,000 tonnes are expected by month end, which will help ease retail prices that is still ruling high at over Rs 60kg, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The ret...

Raanta, Coyotes blank Kings

Derek Stepan scored his second goal in as many games, and Conor Garland had a goal and an assist in the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night in Glendale, Ariz. Jakob Chychrun also scored, Christian Dvorak and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019