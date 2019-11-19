Gandhi played Bhishma in freedom struggle:Netaji's grand niece

Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajyashree Choudhury, grand niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on Tuesday likened Mahatma Gandhi's role in the freedom struggle to "Bhishma" of the epic Mahabharat who is blamed by some for condoning immoral behaviour of 'Kauravas'. She also claimed that many leaders of the Congress had wanted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to lead the country after Independence, but Gandhiji "silenced" everyone to "favour" Jawaharlal Nehru, who went on to become the first prime minister.

Choudhury questionned Gandhi's role in crucial events of that time like the Partition of India in 1947. "It is true that Gandhiji contributed in achieving Independence, but he acted like Bhishma Pitamah," she said.

Choudhury visited the office of the Hindu Mahasabha in Daulatganj area of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and performed 'aarti' of a photo of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Gandhi. "Gandhiji had said that the country's Partition would be allowed over his dead body, so why he did not stop it? Why the Partition was allowed under the influence of those leaders who were greedy for power?" Choudhury said while speaking to reporters.

She said those who laid down their lives for the country were dubbed as terrorists by the rulers. "Mahatma Gandhi did not stop execution of (revolutionary) Bhagat Singh. He had even opposed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a bid to favour Nehru," said Choudhury.

She said her grandmother was the sister of Bose. Choudhury also touched upon the controversy surrounding the death of Bose.

"It was said that the Netaji was killed in a plane crash (in 1945), but the documents suggested that he actually lived for a long period after that incident. She added: " At the time of Independence, most of Congressmen wanted to hand over the leadership of the country to Sardar Patel, but Gandhiji silenced everyone to favor Nehru".

Responding to a query on a criminal case registered against some local activists of the Mahasabha last week, Choudhury dared the police to take action. "We will hold an agitation and even move to Parliament if police takes action against any activist," she said.

A case was registered by Gwalior Police against some Mahasabha activists for allegedly distributing pamphlets containing "objectionable words" about Mahatma Gandhi. On November 15, Mahasabha members had performed 'aarti' of Godse and Narayan Apte, a co-conspirator who too was hanged in the Gandhi assassination case, at their office in Gwalior..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)