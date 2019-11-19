International Development News
Development News Edition

Gandhi played Bhishma in freedom struggle:Netaji's grand niece

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gwalior
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:08 IST
Gandhi played Bhishma in freedom struggle:Netaji's grand niece

Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajyashree Choudhury, grand niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on Tuesday likened Mahatma Gandhi's role in the freedom struggle to "Bhishma" of the epic Mahabharat who is blamed by some for condoning immoral behaviour of 'Kauravas'. She also claimed that many leaders of the Congress had wanted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to lead the country after Independence, but Gandhiji "silenced" everyone to "favour" Jawaharlal Nehru, who went on to become the first prime minister.

Choudhury questionned Gandhi's role in crucial events of that time like the Partition of India in 1947. "It is true that Gandhiji contributed in achieving Independence, but he acted like Bhishma Pitamah," she said.

Choudhury visited the office of the Hindu Mahasabha in Daulatganj area of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and performed 'aarti' of a photo of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Gandhi. "Gandhiji had said that the country's Partition would be allowed over his dead body, so why he did not stop it? Why the Partition was allowed under the influence of those leaders who were greedy for power?" Choudhury said while speaking to reporters.

She said those who laid down their lives for the country were dubbed as terrorists by the rulers. "Mahatma Gandhi did not stop execution of (revolutionary) Bhagat Singh. He had even opposed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a bid to favour Nehru," said Choudhury.

She said her grandmother was the sister of Bose. Choudhury also touched upon the controversy surrounding the death of Bose.

"It was said that the Netaji was killed in a plane crash (in 1945), but the documents suggested that he actually lived for a long period after that incident. She added: " At the time of Independence, most of Congressmen wanted to hand over the leadership of the country to Sardar Patel, but Gandhiji silenced everyone to favor Nehru".

Responding to a query on a criminal case registered against some local activists of the Mahasabha last week, Choudhury dared the police to take action. "We will hold an agitation and even move to Parliament if police takes action against any activist," she said.

A case was registered by Gwalior Police against some Mahasabha activists for allegedly distributing pamphlets containing "objectionable words" about Mahatma Gandhi. On November 15, Mahasabha members had performed 'aarti' of Godse and Narayan Apte, a co-conspirator who too was hanged in the Gandhi assassination case, at their office in Gwalior..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years

A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after a review of the evidence.Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said that the comp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

Helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders, including children above the age of four years, and directed the state government to inform people about the new rule by issuing notifications and insta...

UPDATE 2-Russia balks at Turkish idea of new Syrian military operation

Russia said on Tuesday it was bewildered by a Turkish pledge to conduct a new military operation in northern Syria if the area was not cleared of people Ankara calls terrorists, warning that any such move would damage efforts to stabilize t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019