Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore seized in Manipur
The Assam Rifles has seized onelakh 'WIY' tablets, a powerful stimulant drug commonly knownas 'Yaba', worth Rs 3 crore in Manipur, a Defence officialsaid on Tuesday
The tablets were recovered from a person travelling ina vehicle to Imphal from the Indo-Myanmar border town of Morehby troops of the paramilitary force, the official said
The apprehended individual and the recovered drugsworth Rs 3 crore were handed over to the Manipur Police forfurther investigation, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
