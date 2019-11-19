J-K: Lt Guv directs officials to update govt websites

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday directed the administration to update all government websites by Friday, an official spokesperson said. Murmu ordered the General Administration Department (GAD) to issue advisory to all the departments to update their respective websites with latest information and content, the spokesperson said.

To strengthen the public service delivery mechanism, the Lt Governor asked the GAD to come up with ways of delivery of citizens' services through a mobile application, he said. Murmu issued these directions during a series of review meetings on the functioning of IT and Science and Technology departments at the civil secretariat here, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor emphasised on prioritising the e-court programme, besides updating Centralized Personnel Information System (CPIS) and making it fully functional by December, the spokesperson said. Murmu asked the officials concerned to prepare a model for connecting gram panchayats across the union territory through high speed fibre optical network, he said.

