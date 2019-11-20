President's Colour awarded to Indian Naval Academy
President Ram Nath Kovind awarded the President's Colour, the highest honor that is bestowed upon a military unit, to the Indian Naval Academy near here on Wednesday. In his address at the Ezhimala Naval Academy, the President complimented the commandants, all instructors and officers involved in training for producing multi-faceted officers for the Indian Navy.
"I am sure that you will never let your country down," the President said. Highlighting a number of security challenges -- both the conventional and asymmetric domains-- facing the country today, Kovind said, "The country looks upon you to deliver each and every time whether it is a full-fledged conflict, natural calamity, law and order challenge or our diplomatic mission." Award of the President's Colour to Indian Naval Academy is a recognition of the yeoman service rendered by the institution in training and shaping Indian Naval officers over the last 50 years at three different locations - Kochi, Goa and Ezhimala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
