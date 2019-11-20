International Development News
Mahadayi: Police notice for Goa Cong chief ahead of IFFI event

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar has been cautioned against "committing any cognisable offence" by the police ahead of the inauguration of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Wednesday afternoon. Agassaim police on Tuesday issued a notice to Chodankar whose party had criticised Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar for exempting the Karnataka government from obtaining Environment Clearance (EC) for a project on the Mahadayi river.

Goa and neighbouring Karnataka are locked in a long-standing dispute over sharing of the Mahadayi river water. The notice stated that the police had credible information that Chodankar might commit some cognisable offence (read protest), which will affect the "peace and tranquillity" at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji on November 20 on the opening ceremony of the IFFI's 50th edition, scheduled at 4 pm.

"You are therefore issued a notice in accordance with the provision under section 149 of CrPC and you are also directed to desist from getting involved in a cognisable offence, and in the event of failure on your part, deem fit action will be initiated against you," it stated. Reacting to the notice, Chodankar said he will continue doing his duty to protect the Mahadayi river.

"Thank U @goacm @DrPramodPSawant for your last-minute invite. I will enjoy your hospitality while doing my duty of protecting Mother Mhadei when U and traitor @PrakashJavadekar with @BJP4Goa Bhakts will be busy enjoying international fraud festival of India @IFFIGoa @INCGoa," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

