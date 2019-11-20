U'khand: New NCC battalion to be raised in Uttarkashi

A new NCC battalion will be raised in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand and an independent company of the organisation in Gopeshwar will be upgraded. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat gave his nod to the twin proposals at a meeting with National Cadet Corps (NCC) officials here on Wednesday.

Acknowledging the NCC's role in generating interest among the youth to join the armed forces, Rawat said the organisation needs to be strengthened so as to enable it to increase its activities in the state, an official release said. The chief minister also said that the head of department of NCC should be authorised to spend up to Rs five lakh on requirements of the organisation.

He asked NCC officials concerned to send a proposal in this regard to the state government assuring them of all help to strengthen the organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)