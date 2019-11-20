Yellow warning issued for rain, snowfall in Himachal

Heavy rain and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in eight out of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, the meteorological department said. A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall in the eight districts -- Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti has been issued, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday.

The department issues color-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, with 'yellow' indicating least danger. Meanwhile, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti continued to be the coldest place in the state at a minimum temperature of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was 1.6 degrees Celsius, he added. In Manali, Kufri, Shimla, and Dalhousie, the minimum temperature was 2.4, 6.7, 7.3 and 8.5 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said.

