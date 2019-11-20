International Development News
Dalai Lama to address Global Buddhist meet in Aurangabad

  PTI
  Aurangabad
  Updated: 20-11-2019 16:53 IST
  Created: 20-11-2019 16:53 IST
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, will deliver two lectures at the three-day Global Buddhist Congregation to be held in Aurangabad from Friday. The event will take place between November 22 and 24.

"The Dalai Lama will be in Aurangabad for two days and will deliver two sessions at the Buddhist Congregation," monk Sadanand Mahasthivir Mahathero, president of All India Bhikkhu Sangh, told reporters here on Wednesday. "The Dalai Lama will give a special talk at Chauka in the city on Saturday for monks residing in Lokuttara Mahavihar. On Sunday, he will deliver a lecture at the People's Education Society (PES) ground, which is open for all," he added.

The inaugural ceremony will take place in the presence of Mahanayaka Thero from Sri Lanka. Lectures and sessions on various topics related to Buddhism will be held during the event.

Talking to reporters, chief organiser of the event and development commissioner of the state Industries Department, Dr Harshdeep Kamble, said, "Talks on relevance of Buddhism in modern world, Buddhist culture and way of life, revival and strengthening of Buddhism, Buddhism for youth will be held. It will also have other cultural events." "Buddhist monks and followers of the religion from across the globe will attend the meet. We expect a footfall of 1 lakh people in three days," he added..

