HP: Police remand of British tourist held with charas extended

A Kullu court in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday extended till November 23 the police remand of a British tourist who was arrested in Kullu for allegedly carrying 568 gram charas. Paul Stanton (54) was arrested on Sunday in Bajaura during checking of a Haryana Roadways bus in which he was travelling.

On Monday, he was produced in court which remanded him to police custody till Wednesday. He was again produced before the court on Wednesday after expiry of his initial police remand. According to Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, Stanton had come to India over a month ago and was staying at a hotel in Manali.

During interrogation, Stanton claimed that an unknown person had given him the contraband during trekking, he added. The SP said that the British embassy had been informed about the arrest and Stanton's passport and visa were found to be valid.

A case under section 20 (cannabis) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Stanton at the Bhuntar police station, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)