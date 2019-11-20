International Development News
ASI asks internet service providers to boost signal to promote cashless ticket booking for Taj Mahal

  • Agra
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:46 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:07 IST
The Archaeological Survey of India has asked major internet service providers to boost signal strength near monuments and hotels in Agra so that tourists can easily book tickets online via "QR code standees" placed there to visit the Taj Mahal. Agra Circle Superintending Archaeologist Vasant Kumar Swarnkar told PTI that ASI has contacted BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio to increase their signal strength near the sites the standees have been put.

"BSNL has assured it will do the needful within 15 days," Swarnkar said. QR code standees offer tourists an option to book tickets by making online payment through mobile phones by scanning the codes.

After tourists scan the code, they are connected to the ticketing portal. They can book 30 tickets — 20 for adult visitors and 10 for children — at a time. Tourists can also directly visit the ticketing portal to book tickets online.

The ASI official said the district administration is monitoring the progress with the internet service providers.

