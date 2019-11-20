Ghaziabad: Pacific Mall fined Rs 25 lakh for using diesel gensets

The district administration and the pollution control board slapped a fine of Rs 25 lakh on the management of the Pacific Mall in Kaushambi area here on Wednesday for allegedly using diesel generators, officials said. Two general managers of the mall, located near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, were also booked for violating anti-pollution norms, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI .

The action followed after complaints were received through WhatsApp, he said. The DM said he had received complaints regarding pollution caused in the area due to the use of diesel generators by the shopping mall.

A team was sent under the aegis of additional city magistrate and regional manager of the pollution control board. The team found five automatic generators of 1250 kVA each in the basement of the mall to provide electric supply at the time of power outage, the DM said.

A fine of Rs 25 lakh was imposed on the mall management, he said. General Managers Rupesh Kumar Srivastav and Arun Kumar were booked for breach of peace and using the generators under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the DM said.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the mall management for construction work which was going on despite prohibition. One digging machine, three tractors were seized in Nandgram area. A pecuniary fine was also imposed on the person who was found digging, DM Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)