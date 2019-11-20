International Development News
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad: Pacific Mall fined Rs 25 lakh for using diesel gensets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:54 IST
Ghaziabad: Pacific Mall fined Rs 25 lakh for using diesel gensets

The district administration and the pollution control board slapped a fine of Rs 25 lakh on the management of the Pacific Mall in Kaushambi area here on Wednesday for allegedly using diesel generators, officials said. Two general managers of the mall, located near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, were also booked for violating anti-pollution norms, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI .

The action followed after complaints were received through WhatsApp, he said. The DM said he had received complaints regarding pollution caused in the area due to the use of diesel generators by the shopping mall.

A team was sent under the aegis of additional city magistrate and regional manager of the pollution control board. The team found five automatic generators of 1250 kVA each in the basement of the mall to provide electric supply at the time of power outage, the DM said.

A fine of Rs 25 lakh was imposed on the mall management, he said. General Managers Rupesh Kumar Srivastav and Arun Kumar were booked for breach of peace and using the generators under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the DM said.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the mall management for construction work which was going on despite prohibition. One digging machine, three tractors were seized in Nandgram area. A pecuniary fine was also imposed on the person who was found digging, DM Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls for special focus on providing quality education to all

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for steps to empower and equip children to make them change agents and the transformational leaders of the future. He said that it was the duty of governments, educational ins...

UPDATE 3-Strike pushes South African Airways to brink of collapse

South African Airways SAA has nearly no cash left and may miss salary payments this month, a board member said on Wednesday, as a crippling six-day strike has pushed the state-owned airline to the brink of financial collapse.The standoff be...

Nigeria appeals $200 mln court payment for stay on asset seizures in P&ID case

Nigeria has lodged an appeal against an order to pay 200 million to a British court for a stay on asset seizures while it challenges a ruling that would have allowed a firm to try to seize more than 9 billion in assets, its attorney general...

Spain set for tourism record as U.S. visitors counter Brexit blues

Spain is on track for a record year of tourist arrivals, the seventh straight year of new highs, with U.S. and Asian visitors countering the disruption of Brexit and collapse of tour operator Thomas Cook, the industry minister said on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019