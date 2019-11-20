International Development News
Development News Edition

Three Rafale jets handed over to IAF by France: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 21:01 IST
Three Rafale jets handed over to IAF by France: Govt

Three Rafale fighter jets have been handed over to the Indian Air Force and are being used to train IAF pilots and technicians in France, the government said on Wednesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the first Rafale jet at an air base in France on October 8. The first batch of four Rafale aircraft will arrive in India by May 2020.

India and France signed an Euro 7.87 billion (Rs 59,000 crore approximately) deal in September 2016 for 36 Rafale jets. "Three Rafale fighter aircraft have been handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) till date which are being used for training of IAF pilots and technicians in France," Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Naik did not clarify when the two other aircraft were handed over to India. He said that price of the jets was 2.86 per cent lower than the rates finalised during negotiations for procurement of the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA).

The MMRCA deal was negotiated by the UPA government. The final negotiations for it continued till early 2014 but the deal could not go through. "The performance audit report of CAG on capital acquisition in IAF presented in Parliament on February 13 has brought out that the entire package price of 36 Rafale procurement is 2.86 per cent lower than the audit aligned price compared to MMRCA process," Naik said.

The Congress has been accusing the Modi government of massive irregularities in the Rafale deal, claiming that it procured each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,670 crore as against Rs 526 crore finalised by the UPA government. "That CAG report has also brought out that Non Firm and Fixed (F&F) bid as done in the 36 Rafale IGA (Inter-Governmental Agreement) may be more advantageous than Firm & Fixed offer," said Naik.

He said the pact was signed between Indian and French governments along with aircraft package supply protocol (APSP) signed with Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale jets. He said the weapons package supply protocol (WPSP) was signed with defence major MBDA.

"Indian government has not recommended any company for making Rafale jets for India," he added. MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the 36 Rafale jets.

Replying to a separate question, Naik said government has not signed any MoU for manufacturing of either Light Combat Aircraft or Su-30 MKI Aircraft with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). However, he said two contracts have been signed with HAL for procurement of total 40 LCA and a separate lot of 20 jets.

The minister said six contracts have been signed by the government with HAL for procurement of total 222 Su-30 MKI aircraft under licence production for IAF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Strike pushes South African Airways to brink of collapse

South African Airways SAA has nearly no cash left and may miss salary payments this month, a board member said on Wednesday, as a crippling six-day strike has pushed the state-owned airline to the brink of financial collapse.The standoff be...

RPT-Spain set for tourism record as U.S. visitors counter Brexit blues

Spain is on track for a record year of tourist arrivals, the seventh straight year of new highs, with U.S. and Asian visitors countering the disruption of Brexit and collapse of tour operator Thomas Cook, the industry minister said on Wedne...

FACTBOX-'The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine. Quotations from U.S. Ambassador to the European ...

Saudi Arabia rejects U.S. position on Israeli settlements -SPA

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it completely rejected Washingtons statement on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, state news agency SPA reported.U.S. President Donald Trumps administration on Monday abandoned the position held by the Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019