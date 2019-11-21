AP CM launches welfare scheme for fishermen

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, a welfare scheme for fishermen, on the occasion of World Fisheries Day. Under this, 1,32,332 fishermen in the 21-60 age group will get an enhanced monetary relief of Rs 10,000 each during the marine ban and lean period every year between April and June.

Also, subsidy on diesel has been enhanced under the new scheme from Rs 6.03 to Rs 9 per litre, applicable to the mechanised (3000 Ltrs) and motorized boats (300 Ltrs) for 10 months every year. The chief minister launched the schecme at Mummadivaram in East Godavari district.

Jagan announced on the occasion that insurance cover for fishermen in the 18-60 age group was being doubled to Rs 10 lakh each in case of accidental death. The chief minister also distributed as assistance Rs 80 crore to 16,654 fishermen who were affected by drilling operations of the then Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation for laying pipelines in 2012 in Mummadivaram constituency.

Fisheries minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Agriculture minister K Kanna Babu and other leaders were present..

