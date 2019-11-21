International Development News
Four held for robbing passengers after hijacking cab in Delhi

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:03 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:03 IST
Four men have been arrested from east Delhi for allegedly robbing passengers after hijacking a cab, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Hashim (25), Satyabir Pandey (36), Sachin Paswan (22) and Majid Salmani (22), all residents of Ghaziabad, were arrested on Wednesday, they said.

"On Wednesday, Sub-Inspector Arun Sindhu received a tip-off that the members of Hasim Gang would come to Anand Vihar ISBT, following which a trap was laid and the accused were arrested from near Hasanpur DTC Depot," Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had snatched a mobile phone from a person in Loni area. On November 1, they booked a cab from Anand Vihar to Noida Sector-126 using the stolen device around 7:30 pm, the DCP said.

Three accused persons posed as passengers and boarded the cab. After reaching Noida, they overpowered the driver, beat him up and looted his money and mobile phone, Naik said. They took the driver to a rented flat at Tila Village in Loni, Ghaziabad, where they drugged him and kept his phone on which he was receiving booking requests. Around midnight, a Pune-based businessman booked a cab from New Delhi Railway Station for IGI Airport, the police said.

The trader had come to Delhi from Agra with his son and was headed to the airport to board a flight to Pune. One of the robbers drove the cab posing as its driver, while his three associates followed him in another car. They reached the railway station and picked the victims.

The accused drove the car to a secluded spot and along with his associates, looted Rs 11,000, mobile phones and a laptop from the victims and took them at the flat in Tila Village, the police said. Later, the robbers withdrew Rs 1,60,000 with cards stolen from the victims and left the duo near Kashmiri Gate, they added.

The driver of the cab was found lying unconscious in the car on Meerut Road, Ghaziabad, on November 2. Three country-made pistols, eight live cartridges, one cab, 24 tablets used for drugging the victims and five mobile phones were seized from their possession, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

