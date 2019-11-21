Sub-registrar in T'gana among two in ACB net for taking Rs

A sub-registrar in Telangana wason Thursday 'trapped' while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs75,000 for an official favour, the Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB) said

Md.Habibuddin, sub-registrar of Makthal town inNarayanpet district, was caught "red-handed" while acceptingthe bribe of Rs 75,000 in cash through a private person, theACB said in a release

According to a complaint by a man, he was asked to givethe bribe through the private person for getting hisregistered documents of his land, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)