International Development News
Development News Edition

Finland to grant work visas within two weeks from next year: Finnish employment minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Helsinki
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:24 IST
Finland to grant work visas within two weeks from next year: Finnish employment minister
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Finnish government plans to reduce the time taken to grant work visas to just one to two weeks by next year, the country's Minister of Employment, Harakka, said on Thursday. The move was aimed at attracting more software professionals from countries like India, he said.

"For these expert visas and for these expert work permits, which require a certain (level of) income, but are also on the express lane on permits, we are aiming to get these things handled in one or two weeks," the minister said. "We are looking to shorten the time frame. This we can achieve next year because we are shifting the whole process of immigration - work-based and study-based immigration - to my Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment from the Interior Ministry," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Labourer killed in landslide in J-K's Ramban district

A 43-year-old labourer was killed and another injured on Thursday in a landslide in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. They came under the debris near Gandhri. Mohammad Ashraf was killed while Mushtaq Ahmad injured, a polic...

Mobile phone warnings set to aid climate-vulnerable Somali nomads

In central Somalias Beledweyne district, families still reeling from food shortages and livestock deaths after another year of poor rains were surprised by a new disaster last month brutal floods that completely submerged homes after the Sh...

NRC failed in Assam, now BJP wants to avoid embarrassment: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of National Register of Citizens NRC, saying he is now stressing on implementing it across the country to avoid embarrassment following ...

MEA expands passport services in Punjab after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor

The External Affairs Ministry has expanded passport services in Punjab in the wake of rising applications for the travel document following opening up of a corridor linking the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan with Gurdaspur. As per pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019