"Such a breeze working with him": Sriya Reddy on working with 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' director Vasanthabalan

Sriya Reddy, who is essaying the role of Kotravai in the political thriller 'Thalaimai Seyalagam', shared his experience working with the director Vasanthabalan.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:19 IST
Sriya Reddy (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Sriya Reddy, who is essaying the role of Kotravai in the political thriller 'Thalaimai Seyalagam', shared her experience of working with the director Vasanthabalan. Directed by National award-winning director Vasanthabalan, 'Thalaimai Seylagam' also stars Kishore, Adithya Menon, and Bharath in pivotal roles.

'Thalaimai Seyalagam' is a story of a woman's quest for power leading to a gripping tale of ambition, betrayal, and redemption amidst politics in Tamil Nadu, as per a statement. Sharing her experience, Sriya said, "I think the only preparation that I really did was for Kotravai, the character that I play is just surrender to the director, allowing him to take a call on most things be it from the costumes, or body language, he is somebody who understands that being as real as possible is when we get the best output...

"Be it no makeup, undone eyebrows, just being absolutely natural and sometimes there are scenes where you don't say much, it's just your eyes, your facial expressions that say it all. But yes, it was such a breeze working with him and the entire team because it was a beautiful experience. Also, I will talk about my co-star Kishore who has done such a great body of work and I keep pulling his leg and we had so much of fun on set." Recently, makers unveiled the intriguing teaser.

'Thalaimai Seyalagam' will be out on ZEE5 on May 17. Radhika Sarathkumar of Radaan Mediaworks is producing the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

