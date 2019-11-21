Millitants attack Assam Rifles camp in Manipur hill district

Militants attacked an outpost of the 19th Assam Rifles in Manipur's Chandel district, which is on the borders of Myanmar, in the early hours of Thursday but there was no report of any casualty, officials said. The militants threw lethal bombs and the AR personnel stationed at the outpost retaliated. An intense gunbattle ensued and lasted for a few minutes before the militants beat a retreat in the nearby hills, a senior AR official said.

The outpost is located at Sehlon village in Chandel district. Banned outfits Revolutionary People's Front and Manipur Naga People's Front later jointly issued a press release to the local media claiming responsibility for the attack..

