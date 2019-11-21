MEA expands passport services in Punjab after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor

The External Affairs Ministry has expanded passport services in Punjab in the wake of rising applications for the travel document following opening up of a corridor linking the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan with Gurdaspur.

As per provisions of an agreement between India and Pakistan, Indian pilgrims wanting to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara require passport to travel to the neighbouring country using the corridor.

The Kartarpur Corridor was throw open on November 9, in a rare and landmark people-to-people initiative between the two countries in the midst of their strained bilateral ties over Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)