SI commits suicide in police quarters in Puducherry

A 40-year old Sub-Inspector of Police allegedly committed suicide in the retiring room of the quarters attached to a police station near here on Thursday, police said. Vibal Kumar of the rural police station in neighbouring Nettappakkam was found hanging from the ceiling in the retiring room locked from inside, they said.

The SI, a native of Thondamanatham village near here, who went for a break did not return from thequarters for hours together following which his colleagues grew suspicious and broke open the door and found him hanging. Police said investigations were on to ascertain the reason for the suicide..

