Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar dead

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar died here on Friday after a brief illness. Khadilkar, 85, was the editor of Marathi newspaper Navakal, died at a private hospital in suburban Bandra, family sources said.

He was the editor of the newspaper for 27 years and had gained popularity for his hard-hitting editorials which became the daily's popular feature. Khadilkar was also the author of a few books, including "Practical Socialism: musings from a tour of Russia"..

