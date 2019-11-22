Two-month-old who suffered burn injuries in accident at Mumbai hospital dies

A two-month-old cardiac patient, Prince Pannelal Rajbhar, who had suffered burns in an accident at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital on November 7, succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. He was bought to the KEM hospital in the first week of November for heart treatment. However, on November 7, Prince suffered burns on the left side of his hand and face due to fire because of a short circuit.

On November 11, his left arm had to be amputated to prevent infection from spreading. The body has been shifted for post-mortem. (ANI)

