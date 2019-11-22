Adjournment motion moved in LS over Kerala girl's death due to snake bite

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "negligence" shown by the doctors and teaching faculty in Kerala's Wayanad district which resulted in the death of a 10-year-old student. The student died yesterday after a snake, hidden in the burrow of her classroom wall, bit her. Subsequently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the lapses.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja ordered the suspension of the doctor in Bathery Taluk Hospital who failed to diagnose the snake bite. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and General Education Department urging them to conduct an infrastructure audit of public schools in Wayanad.

The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance. The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on November 18 and it will continue till December 13. It marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)