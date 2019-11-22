"Murajapam" begins at Padmanabha swamy temple in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (PTI): Centuries-old ritual "Murajapam", chanting of mantras, conducted once every six years, began at the famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple here. The 56-day long ritual, that began on Thursday, involves the ceremonial chanting of Rigveda, Yajurveda and Samaveda by around 200 scholars from Kanchipuram, Pejawar, Sringeri, besides representatives of the Yogashema and Brahmana sabhas.

The ancient ritual will conclude on January 15 (Makar Sankranti) when one lakh oil lamps will be lit in the temple premises. With the beginning of the ritual, initiated by the 18th century Travancore King Marthanda Varma, large number of devotees and vedic enthusiasts are thronging the temple to have a glimpse of the event and worship Lord Padmanabha, the principal deity, temple management sources said.

The shrine and the Padmatheertham Pond was illuminated for the festival and vedic pundits performed "Jalajapam" on Thursday night. The sprawling temple, an architectural splendour in granite, was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore Royals, who had ruled southern Kerala and some adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu, before integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947..

