Madurai: Protests over release of 17 convicts in Melavalavu murder case

Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) on Friday participated in a protest against the remission of sentence and premature release of 17 convicts in Melavalavu murder case. More than 50 members participated in the protest and some protestors were detained.

A lawyer named Rathinavel had filed a case challenging the release of the convicts. The state government has recently released 13 convicts in the case citing good conduct as part of the MGR centenary celebrations. Three other convicts in the case were also freed on Anna Birthday celebration earlier.

The convicts were serving life terms for the murder of six Dalits, including the president and vice-president of Melavalavu village panchayat near Melur in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu on June 30, 1997. In 1996, Murugesan, a member of the Scheduled Caste community contested and won the Panchayat elections. He was elected to the post of Melavalavu Panchayat President.

In 1997, six people, including Murugesan, were murdered by a gang of 17 people. They were sentenced to life imprisonment in this case. (ANI)

