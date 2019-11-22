Raj: ACB arrests junior engineer for taking bribe
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a junior engineer while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 in Rajasthan's Tonk district, officials said on Friday. The accused Akhilesh Chaturvedi was posted in Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) in Diggi area.
He had demanded a bribe from the complainant to provide electricity connection, an ACB spokesperson said. Chaturvedi was not providing the connection despite the completion of all the formalities by the complainant, the spokesperson said.
The accused was arrested red-handed on Friday while accepting the bribe and a case has been registered against him under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, the spokesperson added.
