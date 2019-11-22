Maha man, sons booked for forcing 6 tribals into bonded labour

A man and his two sons have been booked by Palghar police in Maharashtra for allegedly forcing six tribals, including three children, into bonded labour and making them work in a brick kiln, an official said on Friday. The victims hail from Mokhada in Jawhar sub-division of Palghar district, the official said.

"Mohan Bhika Dive, his parents and three siblings in the 7-13 age group, were forced to work in a brick kiln in Ulhasnagar by brothers Yogesh and Raju Vayle and their father," said the Mokhada police station official. He said the accused would hold the 13-year-old girl back when they used to give other members of the family leave from the kiln to visit their native Mokhada village, to ensure they returned.

"We registered a case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. We have transferred the case to Ulhasnagar police as it happened in their jurisdiction," he added. He said no arrests have been made in the case and probe was underway..

