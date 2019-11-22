Seven elephants died in accidents on railway tracks in 2019: Rly min

Seven elephants have been killed in accidents on railway tracks so far in 2019, the Ministry of Railways informed Parliament on Friday.

Replying to a query in Rajya Sabha, the ministry said the buzzing bee plan has been implemented by zonal railways to keep the jumbos away by installing instruments that play the sound of buzzing bees in elephant corridors, elephant-crossing area and manned level crossings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)