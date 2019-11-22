International Development News
Development News Edition

PVR staffer's body found on DLF mall's terrace in Noida

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:49 IST
PVR staffer's body found on DLF mall's terrace in Noida

A PVR cinema employee's body with injuries on his head was found on the terrace of a shopping mall in the city on Friday, police said. The body of the employee, in his 40s, was discovered around 10.30 am after which the matter was reported to the local police, a senior official said.

"The deceased has been identified as an employee of the PVR cinema and the body was found on the terrace of DLF Mall of India in Sector 18. There were marks of injuries on the back of the head of the deceased," Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said. He said forensic experts and police from Sector 20 station were probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chopper scam: Not going to run away if granted bail, Ratul Puri tells court

Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, told a Delhi court Friday that he was not going to run away if granted bail in a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam. Puri sought bail from the c...

UP: Six-year-old 'raped', killed in Azamgarh

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed at a village in Mubarakpur area of the district here, police said on Friday. The girl had gone missing on Thursday night, they said, adding that she was found dead in the morning.Locals sta...

Court suspends ruling on 'unlawful" Hong Kong mask ban for seven days

Hong Kong, Nov 22 AFP Hong Kong police can continue enforcing a ban on demonstrators wearing masks for the next seven days, the High Court said Friday, to allow the government time to appeal an earlier ruling that the action was unconstitut...

MP bus ticket machine plays porn clip, insider role suspected

A civic-run bus firm in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has lodged a police complaint after a 30-second porn clip was played on the screen of one of its ticket vending machines at a Bus Rapid Transit System BRTS stand, an official said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019