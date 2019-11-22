Seven elephants died in accidents on railway tracks in 2019: Rly min

Seven elephants have been killed in accidents on railway tracks so far in 2019, the Ministry of Railways informed Parliament on Friday. Replying to a query in Rajya Sabha, the ministry said the buzzing bee plan has been implemented by zonal railways to keep the jumbos away by installing instruments that play the sound of buzzing bees in elephant corridors, elephant-crossing area and manned level crossings.

The ministry also said that a number of preventive measures have been taken by zonal railways in coordination with Ministry of Environment and Forest which include imposition of speed restrictions in identified locations, provision of signage board to warn loco pilots about identified wild life corridors, sensitisation of train crew and station masters on a regular basis. It also stressed on the need based clearance of vegetation on the sides of the track within railway land, construction of underpasses and ramps for the movement of wild life at identified locations, and provision of fencing at isolated locations.

