Maha cop flees with bribe before ACB could trap him

A probationary sub-inspectorattached to Pachapaoli police station in Nagpur fled with abribe of Rs 50,000 from an ACB trap on Friday, an officialsaid

PSI Shankar Bonde had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a manwhose deal to buy a shop got delayed and the shop ownerapproached police, he said

"Bonde threatened to file a cheating case against thisprospective shop buyer. He took Rs 90,000 from him. On Friday,he fled with Rs 50,000 on his motorcycle even before the ACBcould close in on him," he said.

