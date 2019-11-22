Four Chinese tourists come under radar of security agencies

Four Chinese nationals who visited the country on a tourist visa a few months ago have come under the radar of security agencies. According to police, they had come to India on a tourist visa but worked at a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi district before leaving the country.

A case under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act had been registered in this regard, Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said. The SP told PTI that the case was registered on secret information from an intelligence agency.

The probe was on to ascertain in which factory they worked and whether they violated norms of tourist visa, he added. However, the SP denied any espionage angle.

